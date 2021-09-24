Two held for rape and murder in Nalgonda district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda district police on Thursday arrested two persons, B Lingaiah, 38, and Y Shankar, 29, who raped and murdered a 54-year-old woman at Mushampally village.On Wednesday, the two accused who were in an intoxicated ondition, dragged the victim who was on her way to a nearby kirana store and raped her. When she resisted their acts, they killed her and fled. Based on clues, police caught the duo.

According to the police, the victim and the accused stay in the same colony. On Wednesday around 11 am, she was going to a kirana store. The two accused who were in an intoxicated condition, noticed her and dragged her into Lingaiah’s house. As she resisted, they gagged her mouth and raped her and then as she continued to resist, they smashed her head to the floor. She received severe injuries on her head and died on the spot. After some time, locals noticed her body in Lingaiah’s house and alerted the police. A case of gang rape and murder was registered. The accused have been sent to remand.