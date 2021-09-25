Are we doomed like dinosaurs, asks Shekhar Kapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are we as a civilisation doomed like dinosaurs? Have we also become too consumptive? These were some questions director Shekhar Kapur asked in a recent virtual conference on the International Day of Peace.

Speaking during the conference anchored by Hyderabad-based Heartfulness Institute, the noted filmmaker said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made us reflect upon ourselves. “Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected. A virus is also a form of life. It is also part of nature and it is nature that is doing all of this to us. Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected. A virus is also a form of life. It is also a part of nature,” he said.

He went on to say that nature does not love us more than a frog, a snake or a cockroach. “Similarly, it loves a virus as much as it loves us. The virus is a part of nature’s flow. Yes, we are facing the greatest threat to our civilisation. But we can also ask ourselves if we as a civilisation are doomed like dinosaurs? Have we also become too consumptive for the planet,” he said.

The Heartfulness Institute celebrated the International Day of Peace on Wednesday with interactions and live meditation sessions. This event was broadcast worldwide in 28 different languages on the institute’s YouTube channel. Heartfulness Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) interacted with peace messengers Jeremy Gilley, founder of Peace One Day; Shekhar Kapur, and actor Kabir Bedi on the themes of Connecting for Peace and Planet Peace.