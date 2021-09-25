STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Are we doomed like dinosaurs, asks Shekhar Kapur

A virus is also a form of life. It is also part of nature and it is nature that is doing all of this to us. Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected.

Published: 25th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-director Shekhar Kapur

Actor-director Shekhar Kapur (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Are we as a civilisation doomed like dinosaurs? Have we also become too consumptive? These were some questions director Shekhar Kapur asked in a recent virtual conference on the International Day of Peace. 

Speaking during the conference anchored by Hyderabad-based Heartfulness Institute, the noted filmmaker said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made us reflect upon ourselves. “Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected. A virus is also a form of life. It is also part of nature and it is nature that is doing all of this to us. Everything that happens on this planet is interconnected. A virus is also a form of life. It is also a part of nature,” he said. 

He went on to say that nature does not love us more than a frog, a snake or a cockroach. “Similarly, it loves a virus as much as it loves us. The virus is a part of nature’s flow. Yes, we are facing the greatest threat to our civilisation. But we can also ask ourselves if we as a civilisation are doomed like dinosaurs?  Have we also become too consumptive for the planet,” he said. 

The Heartfulness Institute celebrated the International Day of Peace on Wednesday with interactions and live meditation sessions. This event was broadcast worldwide in 28 different languages on the institute’s YouTube channel. Heartfulness Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) interacted with peace messengers Jeremy Gilley, founder of Peace One Day; Shekhar Kapur, and actor Kabir Bedi on the themes of Connecting for Peace and Planet Peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shekhar Kapur
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp