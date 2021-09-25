Greta-inspired activists stage ‘all-black’ protest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of youngsters from Hyderabad, influenced by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, held a novel protest on the occasion of ‘Global Climate Strike’ in Hyderabad on Friday. The youngsters who are part of a voluntary citizens’ group named ‘Friday for Future Hyderabad,’ held protests at Mrugavani National Park and KBR Park wearing all-black clothes and black masks which covered their faces, at both the sites.

They held placards which read “Hyderabad Demands Climate Action Now” and “Uproot The System, Not The Trees”, “Make Earth Cool Again”.

“The black outfits we wore signify our lungs turning black due to green spaces vanishing from our city. Whether the issue is about plans to cut down trees at KBR Park, or plans to lay power transmission lines through Mrugavani National Park, most of our green spaces are under threat, with very few spaces left,” Arpit, one of the activists told Express.The environmental activists also stood with red roses in their hands, in solidarity with nature in its never-ending struggle with the mankind.