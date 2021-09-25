Hyderabad Mayor thanks KCR, KTR for Rs 5,000 crore allocation 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On behalf of the residents and public representatives under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi expressed thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao for allocating over Rs 5,000 crore for improving water supply to the extended areas of city outskirts and implementation of the sewerage master plan by establishing 31 sewerage treatment plants (STP).

Speaking at a press conference at Panwar Hall, GHMC headquarters, on Friday, Mayor Vijayalaxmi said that Rs 3,866 crore was sanctioned for STPs and another Rs 1,200 crore for improvement in drinking water supply in peripheral areas. She said that people and corporators of all parties were happy with the decision taken by the government.