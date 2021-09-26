STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man washed away in open, overflowing drain untraced, search operation underway

A man fell into an overflowing open drain in the Manikonda area of Hyderabad. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified man fell into an overflowing open drain in the Manikonda area of Hyderabad late on Saturday night. His body was washed away and a massive search operation has been launched to trace him. 

According to some sources, the agency and the contractor who were executing the works at the accident site did not take any precautions to alert the locals about ongoing activities. Meanwhile, officials claimed that the spot was far away from the road the victim had walked into the open drain all by himself. 

While the identity of the person is yet to be established, police suspect that it could be one Rajnikanth. The techie has been missing since Saturday, following which his family lodged a missing complaint at Narsingi police station. The police are yet to confirm if the open drain accident victim is the same as Rajnikanth.

The family on seeing a few videos from the spot said that the physical features of the person who fell in the drain resembled those of Rajnikanth, said police. "However, it is yet to be confirmed if the two are the same. Search operations are underway in full swing," said police. 

Minister Sabuitha Indra Reddy and Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy visited the spot and also assured Rajnikanth's family of all support. 

