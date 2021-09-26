STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nepali couple steals Rs 7 lakh, 1 kg of gold from house

On September 18, Govinda Rao was invited by his tenant for Kesha kandanam of his daughter at Srisailam temple.

Published: 26th September 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A couple was arrested on Saturday for committing a theft of cash worth Rs 7 lakh and around one kg gold from a house in Madhapur.

Hailing from Salkot village in Nepal, Lanka Bahadur Sahi aka Laxman and his wife Khadke Pavithra Pana first sought employment in the house of businessman Beeram Govinda Rao, 48, as watchman and maid and then earned the trust of the family for five months. 

On September 18, Govinda Rao was invited by his tenant for Kesha kandanam of his daughter at Srisailam temple.

The complainant along with his family left for the ceremony for a couple of days. The accused then gained entry into the house by breaking the window grill and disabled the CCTV cameras.

They stole cash, gold and diamond jewellery and fled the scene. The accused were arrested near Sholapur Railway station, and cash amount of  Rs 7.23 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 110 tola was recovered from them. The total stolen property is estimated to be worth over Rs 68.23 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad crime Hyderabad theft
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp