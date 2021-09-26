Hyderabad: Nepali couple steals Rs 7 lakh, 1 kg of gold from house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple was arrested on Saturday for committing a theft of cash worth Rs 7 lakh and around one kg gold from a house in Madhapur.

Hailing from Salkot village in Nepal, Lanka Bahadur Sahi aka Laxman and his wife Khadke Pavithra Pana first sought employment in the house of businessman Beeram Govinda Rao, 48, as watchman and maid and then earned the trust of the family for five months.

On September 18, Govinda Rao was invited by his tenant for Kesha kandanam of his daughter at Srisailam temple.

The complainant along with his family left for the ceremony for a couple of days. The accused then gained entry into the house by breaking the window grill and disabled the CCTV cameras.

They stole cash, gold and diamond jewellery and fled the scene. The accused were arrested near Sholapur Railway station, and cash amount of Rs 7.23 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 110 tola was recovered from them. The total stolen property is estimated to be worth over Rs 68.23 lakh.