No drinking water supply issue in Hyderabad by 2023: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Talasani said that the government is focused on improving the urban infrastructure and creating numerous projects to improve water supply and sewerage infrastructure in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:57 AM

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali addressing a press conference at HMWS&SB head office on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad’s drinking water supply and sewerage issues will be resolved in two years, assured Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at a press conference on Saturday. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi were alsp present at the presser.

Talasani said that the government is focused on improving the urban infrastructure and creating numerous projects to improve water supply and sewerage infrastructure in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) in the next two years. The total budget of these projects is Rs 7,528 crore and it includes the recent grant of Rs 5,066 crore sanctioned by the government for improving water supply to the extended areas of city outskirts and implementation of the sewerage master plan by establishing 31 sewerage treatment plants (STPs). As the city is expanding fast and became a heart of the country, there is likelihood of increasing the limits of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Minister added.

The Minister also informed that the Sunkishala Intake Project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore. This project will facilitate water supply to all ULBs, gram panchayats within ORR, including all housing layouts and gated communities by creating 137 million litres (ML) of service reservoirs with 2,100 km length of pipeline network.

Dana Kishore, HMWS&SB Managing Director, said that the sewerage master plan was drawn up by Shaw Consulting Ltd two years ago on the orders of Minister KT Rama Rao on the sewerage system in the city. As part of the master plan, the government has decided to construct 31 STPs under GHMC in the first phase. Of them, 21 STPS will be constructed near the lakes to prevent pollution of water bodies.

