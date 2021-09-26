TSS to help social enterprises find funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per industry reports, about 50 per cent of all social enterprises have reported that funding has been their primary challenge, while 31 per cent have been facing challenges in attracting senior and middle-level management. TiE Sustainable Summit (TSS) 2021, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from October 4 to 6, plans to address both these problems.

The virtual event will leverage its technology platform to facilitate funding of 50 to 100 social enterprises during the summit, where social entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to pitch their products and services to about 200 global investors.

“We see social enterprises as the change agents of the world, which will play a key role in shaping the future of world economy. At TSS, we have designed a ‘match-making’ technology platform for potential social impact investors to meet the prospective social enterprises which have the capability and promise to not only provide a high return on investment, but also create a deep social impact,” said Manohar Reddy, TSS Global Chair and president, TiE Hyderabad.

“We will help them (social enterprises) find suitable mentors and board members who can act as their guiding force by providing strategic inputs, business modelling, go-to-market strategies and connect them with other ecosystems,” said Mahavir Sharma, Co-Founder, Rajasthan Angel and former Chairman of TiE Global.

MAIN CHALLENGES

About 50% of social enterprises reported that funding is their primary challenge, while 31% face challenges in attracting senior management