TIMS nurses collect Rs 1.2 lakh for treatment of colleagues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a grand gesture for their colleagues who sustained injuries in an accident, nurses working at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) have collected Rs 1.2 lakh for their treatment.

On Friday, two nurses from TIMS, Shailaja and Sony Christina, sustained serious injuries after a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed the scooter, in which they were travelling.

“Sony Christina and Shailaja were returning home on a scooter when the unfortunate accident happened. As the family of Shailaja is not financially well-off, we decided to contribute by doing away with one day’s salary by all the nurses working at TIMS. Some contributed even more than Rs 1,000,” said Santosh, a male nurse, who was responsible for the initiative.

While Christina has fractured both her legs, Shailaja, 30, a mother of two, has suffered a head injury and lost her toe. The initial CT scans show internal bleeding, and if the situation persists, doctors at Sunshine Hospitals would have to perform surgery.

A surgery has been performed on her toe. If another surgery for the internal head injury is performed, her colleagues estimate that treatment costs could go well above Rs 5 lakh. Shailaja is presently in the ICU of Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli.