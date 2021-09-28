Gold hidden in cookies seized at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the RGI airport seized 763.66 grams of gold concealed in cookies and chocolate boxes from a male passenger who arrived from Riyadh. The seized gold is valued at Rs 34.24 lakh. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is underway.

Based on a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs wing intercepted the passenger who arrived by a Jazeera Airlines flight from Riyadh via Kuwait. He was initially proceeding through the green channel when he was intercepted. Initially, he denied any irregularities, after which officials searched his belongings and found cookies and chocolates. On a thorough search, they found gold concealed in them.