Gold hidden in cookies seized at Hyderabad airport
Published: 28th September 2021 10:05 AM | Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:05 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the RGI airport seized 763.66 grams of gold concealed in cookies and chocolate boxes from a male passenger who arrived from Riyadh. The seized gold is valued at Rs 34.24 lakh. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is underway.
Based on a tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs wing intercepted the passenger who arrived by a Jazeera Airlines flight from Riyadh via Kuwait. He was initially proceeding through the green channel when he was intercepted. Initially, he denied any irregularities, after which officials searched his belongings and found cookies and chocolates. On a thorough search, they found gold concealed in them.