Cyberabad cop dupes woman with marriage promise, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate was arrested for cheating a woman under the pretext of marrying her. The accused Dasari Ramulu, was taking his training to get into the police force in 2017 when he met the victim, who was training to become a subinspector. He would reportedly have intercourse with her after promising to marry her. Later, when the victim became pregnant, he gave her contraceptive pills to induce miscarriage.

In 2020, he was selected for the constable post. When the victim asked him about marriage, he allegedly went back on his words. He told her that his family is looking for other prospects. She stated that he had been ignoring her, prompting her to lodge a complaint with the LB Nagar police station. The police took him into custody and sent Ramulu to remand.