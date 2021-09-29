STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad cop dupes woman with marriage promise, held

The accused would reportedly have intercourse with the victim after promising to marry her, consequently impregnating her.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:56 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate was arrested for cheating a woman under the pretext of marrying her. The accused Dasari Ramulu, was taking his training to get into the police force in 2017 when he met the victim, who was training to become a subinspector. He would reportedly have intercourse with her after promising to marry her. Later, when the victim became pregnant, he gave her contraceptive pills to induce miscarriage.

In 2020, he was selected for the constable post. When the victim asked him about marriage, he allegedly went back on his words. He told her that his family is looking for other prospects. She stated that he had been ignoring her, prompting her to lodge a complaint with the LB Nagar police station. The police took him into custody and sent Ramulu to remand.

