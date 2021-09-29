STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
"Statement of two injured cops not taken": Human rights commission official

"Many other statements were to be recorded and which could not be done, due to the non-availability of people and the time was also less," Saini told the commission. 

Published: 29th September 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manzil Saini, DIG, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who probed into the death of the accused in an alleged encounter, deposed before the three-member judicial commission appointed by the Supreme Court. She told the commission that their team didn’t receive the ballistic reports, reports of forensic evidence collected from the scene, hand wash reports and reports of fingerprints analysis, pertaining to the encounter case, from the police authorities. However, as per NHRC guidelines, it was mandatory for them.

“Only inquest reports were supplied. Many other statements were to be recorded and which could not be done, due to the non-availability of people and the time was also less,” Saini told the commission. The commission’s counsel asked her if they had recorded the statements of the two police personnel, who were injured during the encounter. “As per the doctors, the police personnel were not in a condition to give their statements, (and thus,) the NHRC team did not record their statements,” said Saini. She added that the doctors had intimated them verbally.

However, the commission referred to the statement of one of the doctors at Care Hospital, Gachibowli, who treated the injured police personnel stating that “the patient was conscious, coherent and in a clear state of mind and all vitals are normal and stable”. “Did you ultimately ever record the statement of the injured police personnel, which according to you was necessary for investigation,” the commission asked to which she replied, “No, we could not record their statements.”

