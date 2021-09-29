STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension at screenwriter Posani’s press meet in Hyderabad, 10 taken into preventive custody

Police personnel present at the club tried to stop the people from disrupting the press meet and took 10 people into custody.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:20 AM

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed at the Somajuguda Press Club while Posani Krishna Murali held a press meet against actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for his comments on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.    

Pawan Kalyan’s fans reached the club and tried to interrupt the session. Police personnel present at the club tried to stop the people from disrupting the press meet and took 10 people into custody. Niranjan Reddy, Punjagutta SHO said, “The fans tried to stop the press meet even after we informed them that the meeting cannot be disturbed. In order to maintain peace, 10 people were taken into preventive custody to Punjagutta police station. The meeting was wrapped up successfully and the actor was not harmed.”

Telangana State Janasena Youth president Laxman was one amongst the 10 arrested.

Comments

