STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Farmers, agents say no to fruit mart at Batasingaram

Farmers were of the opinion that if fruits got spoiled due to rain or excess sunshine, commission agents wouldn’t pay them the right price.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, commission agents and hamalis of Kothapet fruit market hold a dharna in front of the Agriculture Marketing office at Himayatnagar on Wednesday

Farmers, commission agents and hamalis of Kothapet fruit market hold a dharna in front of the Agriculture Marketing office at Himayatnagar on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The discussion between various stakeholders of Gaddiannaram fruit market including farmers, commission agents and hamalis, with the Agricultural Marketing Department Director G Lakshmi Bai ended abruptly on Wednesday. Both sides disagreed on the matter regarding the shifting of the fruit market in Kothapet to Batasingaram Logistics Park temporarily.The commission agents were of the opinion that only 8 acre of land was available at Batasingaram. This wouldn’t be viable as there would be a heavy flow of trucks between January and June, the busy season. 

Space only for 40 trucks?  

“The shed constructed there can only accommodate 30-40 trucks, whereas 1,000-1,200 trucks enter the market during the season. There is neither loading and unloading facility available, nor is there a resting facility for labourers,” claimed Ashok Kumar, a commission agent. He clarified that they were all willing to shift to Koheda, if infrastructure was available at the permanent location spread across 178 acre of land. 

‘Stocks will get spoiled’

Farmers were of the opinion that if fruits got spoiled due to rain or excess sunshine, commission agents wouldn’t pay them the right price.Bucchamma, a licensed hamali who has been working at the market for 35 years, said that the major sufferers would be 2,000 woman labourers working at Batasingaram, as it is located in the outskirts with no security.

Good facilities: Agri dept

Director Lakshmi Bai assured the stakeholders that Batasingaram was the best possible location available, as it is well connected and lies on the Kolkata-Chennai Highway. A police outpost, portable composting toilets, banking facility were being set up there, in addition to a primary health centre and a petrol bunk. She said the department was also planning to operate buses to ferry workers every day.  Not convinced by her explanation, the stakeholders held a protest outside the gate of the department’s office in Himayatnagar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fruit mart Batasingaram
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp