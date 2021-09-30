STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad-based heavy metal band Godless gears up for another album

Netherworld marked the announcement of Godless’ debut long-play (LP) album, States of Chaos

By Srushti Nidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  City-based heavy metal band Godless recently released their single and is gearing up for an international album launch in November. 

On Monday, the five-member band, which had earlier been on a Europe tour in 2019, released their single, ‘Netherworld’. It speaks about a person, who is trapped in a world between worlds, losing his sanity and making peace with the fact that he may never be able to break free from it. 

Netherworld marked the announcement of Godless’ debut long-play (LP) album, States of Chaos. “Every song in the album has its own psychological meaning which is metaphorical with the regular human life,” says Abbas Razvi, the bassist. The nine-song States of Chaos album is scheduled to release on November 19 worldwide. Soon after this, they are planning a countrywide tour to promote their music. 

Earlier, Godless had come out with two other albums — Centuries of Decadence (2016) and Swarm (2018). In 2018, it made its debut on the international stage at Wacken Open Air — a prestigious metal festival. One of the top metal bands in the country, it comprises Kaushal LS (vocalist), Ravi Nidamarthy (guitarist), Moiz Mustafa (guitarist), Abbas Razvi (bassist) and Aniketh Yadav (drummer). 

“We all grew up listening to heavy metal and that’s how we connected. The music comes naturally to us while composing,” says Abbas. The band has been on a journey of developing its own style of music, for which they mixed thrash with death metal to create a sound that defines them. They had also been on a Europe tour in 2019, when they played 19 shows in eight different countries. 

The same year they toured India and Nepal too. They want to take their music to different parts of the world. “Someone listening to our music should be able to recognise it as ‘Godless’. We want to raise the bar with every release to make sure we’re doing the best we can,” says Abbas.

