Ousted locals protest delay in 2BHKs at Muralidharbagh

120 houses were demolished in 2017, protestors sit on dharna at Nampally

Published: 30th September 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slum-dwellers of Muralidharbagh, whose houses were demolished in 2017 with a promise that 2BHK houses would be built for them in the same location, staged a protest by standing atop the under-construction building opposite the Exhibition Grounds at Nampally, on Wednesday. 

Holding placards and shouting slogans against the State government, they demanded that 2BHK houses be given to them at the earliest.“It has been four years and we have been living by paying unaffordable rent. Twenty-two persons from our basti have died in this period,” said Renuka, whose husband has also passed away.

Around 120 houses of backward, marginalised and minority community members were demolished in the slum, with the GHMC promising that three blocks would be built in the same land. Sixty houses were to be completed by June 2021 and the rest, to be constructed by end of this year. However, construction works have stopped, enraging the slum-dwellers. 

Police personnel who were at the scene tried to negotiate with the basti leaders to make the protesters climb down the building. The protesters who sat on dharna on the Nampally main road said that they would not end their protests till their houses were constructed and allotted. 

