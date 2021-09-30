Reliving the sweet memories of Jaisimha

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary cricketer ML Jaisimha was a class apart and people have only sweet memories of him. It would take days on end to describe his demeanour, loving nature and the way he conducted himself on and off field.

All of this has now been compiled in a book by his wife Jayanthi Jaisimha, 81. I Adore Jai: The Rediscovery of ML Jaisimha describes the priceless memories that friends, family and sportspersons shared with the Test cricketer.

“This book is not by me personally, but is on behalf of the ML Jaisimha Sports Foundation. Everyone loved Jaisimha; he has left behind such goodwill that people think of him with great affection. That’s how I got this idea of writing a book, for which I started to compile people’s memories of him,” says Jayanthi.

Actor Sharmila Tagore, Bollywood producer Elahe Hiptoola and some big names from the cricket world such as Kapil Dev, Harsha Bhogle and VVS Laxman have penned their fond memories of Jaisimha.

“I asked them to contribute for this book and they were kind enough to do so. Five to six former captains of the Indian cricket team have also written their memories; there’s also one by a Pakistani captain,” she says. Describing her late husband, Jayanthi says he was an open book. “His was umbilical cord was tied very tightly to his family. He was a good father, who loved and doted on his children. I used to be his sounding board,” she says.

Many contributors in the book have written that Jaisimha could never offend anyone. “He would say things in such a way that no one could get offended. He had a great intuition when it came to the game and people,” he says. When asked about Elahe’s contribution to the book, Jayanthi says: “She is our dear ex extra voluble daughter-in-law.”

Elahe, who refers to him as ‘Dad’, writes: “Dad’s charm and aura were magnetic. He wasn’t the kind of celebrity and legend that people would like to watch and observe from afar. Everyone was drawn to him to make conversation, fix his drink seek his advice or help, tell him about their own children’s achievements.

Everyone’s day was made when he responded with that glint in his eye and that mischievous smile.”

The producer had posted photos of the book and her contribution on Instagram recently. Although the book has not been launched yet, it is available on Amazon for Rs 291 in paperback. “We will launch it very soon, once my son returns from Rajkot,” says Jayanthi.