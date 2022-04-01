STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTech student dies of drugs overdose on return from Goa

A doctor from the NIMS had treated him for one week but could not save him as the effect of the cocktail was too strong and powerful for the treatment to work.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cocktail of drugs has proved fatal for a 23-year-old BTech student in Hyderabad. An addict, he used to consume a variety of drugs, including ecstasy pills, LSD blots and hashish oil. After taking a cocktail of all the drugs, he fell seriously ill and breathed his last recently.  

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) has kept the identity of the BTech student a closely-guarded secret but released a video with his face blurred to create awareness against drug addiction. The video went viral immediately as death due to drug overdose is rare and is only the second one to be reported from Hyderabad.

The deceased youth used to procure drugs from Goa, which he not only used to consume but supply to others as well. Recently he went to Goa and took a cocktail of drugs as an experiment but it went awry and he fell ill. He suffered a stroke on account of sclerosis and did not respond to medicines administered on him by the doctors.

A doctor from the NIMS had treated him for one week but could not save him as the effect of the cocktail was too strong and powerful for the treatment to work. The first death due to an overdose of drugs took place in Rajendranagar back in 2019 when a 19-year-old student succumbed to an adverse reaction caused by the drugs.

Suffers stroke
The youngster took a cocktail of drugs as an experiment but it went awry. He suffered a stroke on account of sclerosis

