GHMC falls short of property tax target

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fallen short of its property tax collection target for 2021-22 by about Rs 175 crore. As against the property collection of Rs 1,633 crore in the last financial year (2020-21), the Corporation managed to collect Rs 1,458 during the current financial year (2021-22) till the filing of this report.

The total assessments in GHMC are about 17,72,503 of whom around 12.55 lakh property owners paid the tax.Last year, the collection was good thanks to the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, which generated about Rs 250-Rs 275 crore.

A waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated interest on arrears of the property tax was given, provided the entire arrears were cleared in one go. During the current financial year, the civic body managed to generate only Rs 1,455 crore against the target of Rs 1,850 crore.