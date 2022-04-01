Hyderabad Metro offers super saver card

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a Super Saver Metro Holiday card worth Rs 59, people can now avail unlimited travel throughout the day on any of the public holidays. These cards will be available for sale from this Ugadi (April 2) onwards.

The Holiday Card was unveiled on Thursday by KVB Reddy, MD, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited during an event at Ameerpet Metro Station. This first of its kind card offers unlimited metro travel across 57 metros stations and three corridors on 100 applicable holidays, during the year.

Any passenger can buy the card from April 2 onwards from any of the metro rail ticket counters by paying a one-time non-refundable cost of Rs 50 and a top-up value of Rs 59 only.

The top-up value will be valid only on the date of recharge of any applicable holiday and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network during the operational hour.