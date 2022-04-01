Seven accused in murder conspiracy case targeting Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud get bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The seven accused, arrested in connection with the murder conspiracy targeting Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, were released on conditional bail on Thursday.

Madhusudhan Raju, Amarender Raju, Raghavender Raju, Munnuru Ravi and driver Thapa were first arrested in Delhi by the Cyberabad police. Three other accused, Yadaiah, Nagaraju and Viswanath, were held in Hyderabad on February 26.

All seven were lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail. Petbasheerbad police could not get anything out of the accused during four-day custody. The city court granted conditional bail to all the accused they were asked to pay a penalty of `20,000. They have to report to the station twice a week.