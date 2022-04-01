Three-member panel to study impact on Hyderabad environment if GO 111 is abolished

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member people’s committee on GO 111 has been formed which will look into the issue of impact of a possible abolition of the order. The committee will consist of Dr K Babu Rao, retired Chief Scientist, IICT, Sagar Dhara, former UNEP consultant who has previously been on the SC-appointed committee on Hussainsagar, Dr Rama Lingeshwar Rao, retired NGRI scientist who is an expert on seismic zone, and stress map of India.

These three experts will explore issues of structural weakening of the two reservoir dams Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in case GO 111 is abolished. It will also look into how the years of neglect in form of not dredging the soil in the twin reservoirs and allowing for retaining walls and constructions to come up has weakened their structure exposing the city to floods.

“This is the first time such a committee has been constituted in the country where experts will independently and pro bono conduct a study and make recommendations. We will be informing both the Chief Minister and MAUD Minister about the committee so that both citizens and the government can work towards finding a solution,” said Dr Lubna Sarwath in a press meet.

The scientific team will be studying the sensitivity of the seismic zone and the impact various construction activities have on it. They will also study the implications of the high-intensity rains which are becoming a yearly affair.

“The committee will also examine the feasibility of drawing water 100 km away from the city. The city had committed to be a net-zero city, but such plans of drawing water from far away will need electricity and burning of fossil fuels as against zero energy technology in the Osmansagar and Hussainsagar lakes,” added Lubna.

The committee will give its report in the next six months and will also examine how the area right from Ananthagiri to the filer beds in Mir Alam can be declared eco-sensitive.

Report in 6 months

The three experts will independently explore issues of structural weakening of the two reservoir dams Osmansagar and Himayatsagar in case GO 111 is abolished. The committee, which will submit its report in six months, will also study the impact of drawing water 100 km away from the capital city