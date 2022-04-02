STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bingeing on memes & haleem

While ntizens are divided between defending Will Smith and Chris Rock, Hyderabadis have united in making the most of the memes. 

Published: 02nd April 2022

Hyderabadis’ love for food, especially Biryani and Haleem, found its way to the most random conversation. ( File Photo)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Oscars happened a few days ago, but the memes refuse to die down. The picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has come back with storms of memes worldwide, and Hyderabadis’ love for food, especially Biryani and Haleem, randomly found its way in here too.

Some of the memes that surfaced on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and also Reddit, show: Will as a lover of mutton haleem, slapping Chris, who is a lover of chicken haleem! Take this meme by Navin Pivhal, a part-time memester and full-time communication specialist from the city - he has shown Will as a Hyderabadi slapping Chris who loves vegetarian biryani.

In another meme, Chris is shown as a harmonium (a musical instrument) and Will as ‘Abba Bajate’ from the hilarious video — this is something that only pakka Hyderabadis would understand. 

Naveen says he learned about the controversy through memes. “Once I understood the story, I was tempted to join the bandwagon of creating memes on the issue. It’s a creative and fun process — with so many tools available on the internet, anyone can create and share memes.” 

Arun Nag, founder of Fukkard, a popular Telugu meme page on Instagram says, “I’ve been meaning to make memes on the whole Will-Chris scene but it seems like all of what I wanted to talk about, was already out there — no doubt we Hyderabadis think alike, when it comes to food.”

