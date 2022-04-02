STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Habitual house burglar who relied on draw of lots runs out of luck

The accused Muchu Ambedkar, 55, is a native of Guntur and lives near Indira Park in Hyderabad.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old habitual house burglar, who has been active since his 20s and who has so far looted about 200 tolas of gold and 10 kg silver, was finally arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on Friday.His arrest has led to resolving several cases registered in the limits of Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissionerates.

The accused Muchu Ambedkar, 55, is a native of Guntur and lives near Indira Park in Hyderabad. Police were finally able to track him down after his last burglary in Vanasthalipuram police station limits on March 23. Ambedkar told the police that he had successfully avoided arrest for the past 10 years. 

Ambedkar said that he was first booked in 1989 by Lalaguda police. In the following years, a  total of 16 grave cases and 27 non-grave cases were registered against him. Ambedkar said that ten years ago, he realised that his arrest was the result of the police being tipped off by the receivers of the stolen goods. Since then, he stopped selling or disposing of the stolen property and used to stash it in his residence in Guntur. 

When police asked him his modus operandi, Ambedkar said he would draw lots the night before he wanted to break into a house. Sometimes, this draw of lots would take place mentally and sometimes it was real.

He even flipped coins to decide whether to commit a robbery or not. A total of 230 tolas gold and 10.2 kilos of silver were stolen by Ambedkar. A total of 230 tolas gold and 10.2 kilos of silver were stolen by Ambedkar. If he was in dire need of money, he used to mortgage the stolen property with banks. 

