One killed in drunken brawl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man was killed by one of his friends during a brawl at a private hostel in KPHB area of Cyberabad Commissionerate in the wee hours of Friday. Both the deceased and the accused were drunk when the incident took place.

According to police, the deceased identified as Pabbati Nagaraju, the accused Marshal, and two others were consuming alcohol on the terrace of the hostel when an argument broke out between Nagaraju and Marshal. Later, all of them came down, Marshal followed Nagaraju and attacked him with a sharp object and fled from the spot. Nagaraju was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Initially, the two eyewitnesses had said that Nagaraju fell down during a scuffle. But, when the police noticed sharp injury marks on his back and questioned about it, they told the truth.

A murder case has been registered and manhunt for the accused is on, said D Venkatesh, Detective Inspector of KPHB police station.Nagaraju was from Sangareddy district and was preparing for higher studies abroad.