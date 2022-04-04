Singer Rahul Sipligunj who rapped for 'drugs free Hyderabad' detained after police raid on pub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, who rapped ‘Drugs free Hyderabad..Drugs free Hyderabad’ at an awareness programme once, was ironically among the celebrities who were detained at the Pudding and Mink Pub early on Sunday.

Rahul Sipligunj was one of the guests invited by the North Zone police to one an awareness programme also attended by City Police Commissioner CV Anand, Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi.

Rahul sung a song to inspire students who attended the event. After the programme, he even took to Twitter to express his happiness and wrote, “A great initiative by Telangana police about the drug awareness and this “DRUGS FREE HYDERABAD” programme started from BORABANDA. I’m grateful to be a part of this event and thanks to the @hyderabadcitypolice for making me to sing this #DRUGSFREEHYDERABAD song!(sic).”

Police are yet to confirm if Rahul consumed cocaine. He was released by Sunday evening along with 147 others.

His rap song

Nashaa lone undipoku

drugs thone po boku

Life entho mekundi My Dear.

Mathulona munigipoku

Iggath antha tisukoku...

Dimaag kharaab chesukoku

My Brother....