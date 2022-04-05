STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Builders in Hyderabad halt work over rising cost of raw materials

The 'No Workday' witnessed the participation of 2,50,000 direct workforce, 50,000- 60,000 indirect labourers, 25,000-30,000 technical staff involved in various projects.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 1,000 real estate developers in Hyderabad and about 800 members across the State participated in a 'No Workday' as part of the protest against the rising costs of building materials. The 'No Workday' witnessed the participation of 2,50,000 direct workforce, 50,000- 60,000 indirect labourers, 25,000-30,000 technical staff involved in various projects.

The call to halt work was given by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) in association with Telangana Real Estate Developers' Association (TREDA), Telangana Builders Federation (TBF) and Telangana Developers Association (TDA) against the increase in prices of raw materials like steel, aluminium, copper, PVC pipes, etc. 

CREDAI Hyderabad president RK Rao said, "Today the 'No workday' received a tremendous response. We hope this will trigger the desired response from suppliers of raw materials, to rein in prices." Telangana Developers Association president GV Rao said, "We urge raw material suppliers to take note, and appropriately rationalise and justify price increases."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real estate TREDA Telangana Builders Federation CREDAI CREDAI Hyderabad
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp