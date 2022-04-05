Builders in Hyderabad halt work over rising cost of raw materials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 1,000 real estate developers in Hyderabad and about 800 members across the State participated in a 'No Workday' as part of the protest against the rising costs of building materials. The 'No Workday' witnessed the participation of 2,50,000 direct workforce, 50,000- 60,000 indirect labourers, 25,000-30,000 technical staff involved in various projects.

The call to halt work was given by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) in association with Telangana Real Estate Developers' Association (TREDA), Telangana Builders Federation (TBF) and Telangana Developers Association (TDA) against the increase in prices of raw materials like steel, aluminium, copper, PVC pipes, etc.

CREDAI Hyderabad president RK Rao said, "Today the 'No workday' received a tremendous response. We hope this will trigger the desired response from suppliers of raw materials, to rein in prices." Telangana Developers Association president GV Rao said, "We urge raw material suppliers to take note, and appropriately rationalise and justify price increases."