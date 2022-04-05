Congress holds demonstrations in Hyderabad against rising prices of fuel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress leaders, along with different affiliate groups including Mahila Congress and NSUI, took part in protest against rising petrol and LPG prices at different locations on Monday. The protesters demanded that the government rollback the prices, which were causing hardship to common man, even as the government failed to control the inflation.

The Mahila Congress led by M Sunitha Rao and NSUI led by its State president, Balmoor Venkat held demonstration at Ambedkar statue near Telugu Talli flyover.

Alleging that both State and Central governments were behaving irresponsibly, they demanded that the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and medicines, besides electricity charges be brought down to help common man survive the onslaught of inflation.

Similar protest programmes were held in other parts of the State including Nagarkurnool, Suryapet and Karimnagar districts.