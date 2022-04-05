Former IPS officer Gongireddi Raghava Reddy passes away at 94 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gongireddi Raghava Reddy (94) one of the most prominent first-generation Hyderabad Police Service officers, who had served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) till 1988, breathed his last at 5:15 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Born in Pembarthi village of Jangaon mandal, he solved the sensational Tarimela Nagi Reddy conspiracy while serving as the DSP of the Special Intelligence Unit between 1969 and 1971. He was influenced by revolutionaries such as Ravi Narayana Reddy and Sarojini Naidu since his early childhood. His message for the youth was, "A man who works till his last breath carries the fulfilment of life."