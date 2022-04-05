STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

In freak accident, Hyderabad girl dies after construction material falls on road from building

Sharundipya's mother who was with her escaped unhurt in the incident

Published: 05th April 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

The building owner Srinivas Yadav has taken up work for constructing a storage tank on the terrace of the building. (Photo | EPS)

The building owner Srinivas Yadav has taken up work for constructing a storage tank on the terrace of the building. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak accident, a four-year-old girl M Sharundipya, who was walking on the road, died after construction material fell on her from a building at Kuktapally of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city. Sharundipya's mother who was with her escaped unhurt in the incident.

The building owner Srinivas Yadav has taken up work for constructing a storage tank on the terrace of the building. While the work was in progress on Tuesday at around 8.30am, the construction material along with the storage tank fell down from the top, killing the child.

According to police, the victim along with her mother came to purchase breakfast at an eatery in Satavahana Nagar. After purchasing breakfast, they were walking back, when the incident happened.

Kukatpally police registered a case against the building owner on charges of causing death due to negligence, for not taking safety precautions at the workplace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad accident
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp