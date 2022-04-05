In freak accident, Hyderabad girl dies after construction material falls on road from building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak accident, a four-year-old girl M Sharundipya, who was walking on the road, died after construction material fell on her from a building at Kuktapally of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city. Sharundipya's mother who was with her escaped unhurt in the incident.

The building owner Srinivas Yadav has taken up work for constructing a storage tank on the terrace of the building. While the work was in progress on Tuesday at around 8.30am, the construction material along with the storage tank fell down from the top, killing the child.

According to police, the victim along with her mother came to purchase breakfast at an eatery in Satavahana Nagar. After purchasing breakfast, they were walking back, when the incident happened.

Kukatpally police registered a case against the building owner on charges of causing death due to negligence, for not taking safety precautions at the workplace.