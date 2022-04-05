STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman molested at Hyderabad's KBR Park, second incident in a month

On Sunday too, a woman on a morning walk was sexually harassed by two unidentified men and this is the second incident in a month's time and third in the last five months.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:42 AM

KBR park

The entrance of the KBR Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite several safety measures and increased surveillance, the walking area in KBR Park remains a safe haven for predators and unsafe for walkers, particularly women. On Sunday too, a woman on a morning walk was sexually harassed by two unidentified men. This is the second incident in a month's time and third in the last five months.

On Sunday around 8 am, when the woman (45) was in the walkway near the park's main gate, two unidentified youngsters approached her and harassed her sexually. When she resisted their advances and raised an alarm, they fled the place.

The woman immediately alerted police and lodged a complaint, following which they initiated a probe. They are now analysing CCTV cameras at the spot for any clues of the offenders.

In earlier incidents, a woman was harassed in March and an actress was attacked and robbed in November 2021. After the attack on the actress, police claimed to have gotten all cameras around the park repaired on a war footing. However, only after the March incident, it was found the cameras are still defunct.

