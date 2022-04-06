STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM Corporator booked for abusing cops

Meanwhile, police also confirmed that a case under section 353 of the IPC has been registered against the Bholakpur corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin belonging to AIMIM party, who had abused the cops.

Published: 06th April 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin (R) argues with cops in Hyderabad. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded on the issue of Bholakpur corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin abusing cops and requested DGP to take stern action. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against corporator at Musheerabad police station on Wednesday.

The Minister while responding to a netizen on social media, tweeted " Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations."

A netizen tweeted the video of the incident and wrote " @KTRTRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaDGP
Request you to have a look at this and take appropriate action. They( police department) deserve "Respect" at all costs and they should get that. Such behavior by illiterates cannot be tolerated," and tagged the minister and DGP Telangana.

ALSO READ: AIMIM corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin to face probe for abusing cops in Hyderabad

TAGS
MAUD IT Minister KT Rama Rao Cops Abused corporator AIMIM Mohammed Ghousuddin
