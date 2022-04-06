AIMIM Corporator booked for abusing cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded on the issue of Bholakpur corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin abusing cops and requested DGP to take stern action. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against corporator at Musheerabad police station on Wednesday.

The Minister while responding to a netizen on social media, tweeted " Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations."

A netizen tweeted the video of the incident and wrote " @KTRTRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaDGP

Request you to have a look at this and take appropriate action. They( police department) deserve "Respect" at all costs and they should get that. Such behavior by illiterates cannot be tolerated," and tagged the minister and DGP Telangana.

Meanwhile, police also confirmed that a case under section 353 of the IPC has been registered against the Bholakpur corporator Mohammed Ghousuddin belonging to AIMIM party, who had abused the cops who asked the shops functioning past midnight to be closed down. Videos of the incident had gone viral, forcing cops to first initiate a probe.