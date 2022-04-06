Man hires friend to kill wife in Hyderabad, both arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police on Tuesday arrested a man named Venu Gopal and his friend Tirupati on charges of attempt to murder of the former's wife Spandana. After scouring the CCTV footage, police noticed a man enter the house and arrested Tirupati for the offence.

Initially, he said he had entered the house to steal, but when Spandana raised an alarm, he attacked her. However, he admitted to the attempt-to-murder charge in lieu of monetary compensation of Rs 7 lakh from Venu Gopal.