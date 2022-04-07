17-year-old girl kills self near Hyderabad by inhaling gas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student died by suicide at Uppal of Rachakonda commissionerate in the city on Wednesday. The 17-year-old victim inhaled the gas from an LPG cylinder in their home and took the extreme step.

A probe is on to figure out the reason behind the suicide, said Uppal Inspector R Govinda Reddy, adding that the victim's parents are also clueless.The victim, who was studying in Intermediate Second Year, lived with her family.

After having dinner on Tuesday night, she went to her room to sleep. When her parents woke up on Wednesday, they found her body in the house. Police say it appears that the girl first tied her legs, then wrapped her face with a polythene bag.

She inserted the pipe from the cylinder in their home into her mouth, wrapped another polythene around her face, tied it tightly, pressed a pillow on her face. She then opened the cylinder and could have died by inhaling the gas.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)