Artists’ dialogue with the canvas

AI 100 is a collection of artworks by 100 artists, including those of Vijay Pichumani & Dhan Prasad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Art Houz is presenting their first-ever travel show-cum-exhibition, curated by Poornima Shivram, at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur. It has also released a coffee-table book titled AI 100, which is a collection of artworks by 100 artists from across the country, including those of Vijay Pichumani and Dhan Prasad. 

In the past year, the publication has been working on the collectors’ edition which was recently launched in Chennai and has made its way to Hyderabad. The exhibition is on till April 9. AI 100 is an attempt to record the dialogue that the artists have with their canvas.

It is a visual chronicle of contemporary art that explores the artists’ curiosity to express and preserve their culture, identity and connection with the land and their community. In consonance with the vision of Arts Illustrated, AI 100 delves into the narrative of visual art, offering a global and contemporary perspective. 

Taking on the topical and dynamic ideas currently shaping the cultural landscape, it presents a carefully curated collection that makes for an exciting visual treat. “Hyderabad is the second destination on our travel show and we are looking forward to the upcoming shows around the country,” says Adaikalraj, MD of Art Houz.

What: AI 100 (travel show and exhibition)
When: Till April 9
Where: State Art 
Gallery, Madhapur

