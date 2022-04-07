Hyderabad bar raid: Police seek five-day custody of two accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday put forth a petition in the city court seeking police custody of two accused, Pudding and Mink pub manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar and partner Abhishek Vuppala. The court adjourned its decision to Thursday.

A source said that the police are seeking a five-day custody. Meanwhile, the mobile phones of both the accused have been sent for forensic analysis. Their call data records, WhatsApp and Signal messages, conversations the two had before the rave party began late on Saturday, are all being looked into.