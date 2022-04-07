STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad bar raid: Police seek five-day custody of two accused

A source said that the police are seeking a five-day custody. Meanwhile, the mobile phones of both the accused have been sent for forensic analysis.

Published: 07th April 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the people who were taken into custody during a raid at Pudding and Mink pub in Hyderabad

Some of the people who were taken into custody during a raid at Pudding and Mink pub in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Wednesday put forth a petition in the city court seeking police custody of two accused, Pudding and Mink pub manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar and partner Abhishek Vuppala. The court adjourned its decision to Thursday.

A source said that the police are seeking a five-day custody. Meanwhile, the mobile phones of both the accused have been sent for forensic analysis. Their call data records, WhatsApp and Signal messages, conversations the two had before the rave party began late on Saturday, are all being looked into.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pudding and Mink pub Hyderabad Police Hyderabad bar raid
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp