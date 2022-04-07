Hyderabad overdose death: Peddler Lakshmipathy invented own cocktail of drugs

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lakshmipathy, who is considered responsible for the death of an engineering student due to the intake of an overdose of a cocktail of drugs, used to have a wide network for peddling drugs to as many as 70 to 80 buyers.

Lakshmipathy, who was arrested on Tuesday, has a finesse in making different cocktails of drugs using some formulae known only to him. This apart, he used to supply hash oil to his customers.

According to police, the drug peddler, who is the son of a retired ASI, became an addict to ganja seven years ago when he was a B Tech student. He used to also supply drugs, ganja and hash oil.

He used to sell hash oil at Rs.8 lakh per litre after procuring it at a price of Rs 1 lakh per litre. After he became a drug addict his family disowned him. He has been living in Hazfeezpet, making money by selling drugs.

Though he has been picked up by the police in a case in Nallakunta, it became known that he is wanted in similar cases registered in Nalgonda, Hayathnagar, and S Kota Excise police stations, Golconda, Afzalgunj and Nallakunta police stations.

He usually procures ganja from a grower Nageshwara Rao in Logili Village in Araku who also sells it to peddlers in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

All the 4 named in case are rich, well-connected

All the four connected with the cases including the absconding men, Arjun Veeramachineni and Kiran Raju are from well-off families and maintained pretty good contacts in Tollywood circles.