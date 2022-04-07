STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITP Aero opens office in Hyderabad

The plant in Hyderabad is dedicated exclusively to the production of end-fittings and brackets for subsequent welding onto rigid tubes for aircraft engines.

ITP Aero

ITP Aero office (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leading aircraft engine and component manufacturing company ITP Aero announced the launch of its new India office in Hyderabad. The company's new office space at IDA, Gandhinagar, was inaugurated by PA Praveen, Director of Aerospace and Defence, Telangana.

ITP Aero operates in India through its fully-owned subsidiary ITP Externals India Pvt Ltd which employs more than 160 personnel in Hyderabad. The plant in Hyderabad is dedicated exclusively to the production of end-fittings and brackets for subsequent welding onto rigid tubes for aircraft engines.

"Its activity is expected to grow significantly in the coming years together with an evolution towards more complex products. ITP Externals envisages an increase in demand within the next three years and the company is increasing its production capacity. We also have plans to further recruit skilled workforce," said Jesus Catalina, MD of ITP Externals.

Praveen said that Hyderabad has firmly established itself as the hub of the aviation industry. "The Telangana government has laid firm ground for the industry and we are sure companies like ITP Externals would lend the wings for the aviation sector to soar higher in Telangana," the Director of Aerospace added.

