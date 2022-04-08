Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 6.18 crore properties of PCH Group in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 6.18 crore in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in a loan fraud case against the PCH Group of companies and its director Balvinder Singh.

The ED had arrested Singh in the month of February for defrauding banks to the tune of Rs 370 crore. He was produced before the special court for ED cases in Hyderabad. A money laundering case was registered against Balvinder Singh by CBI and the ED initiated an investigation based on the complaint.

Diverted funds to multiple shell companies

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the company procured loans and diverted the same in the form of funds to multiple bogus shell companies. "The ED has provisionally attached 11 properties located in Hyderabad & Bengaluru and having value of Rs 6.18 crore in the loan fraud case by Balvinder Singh and his M/s PCH Group of Companies and others (sic)," a release said.