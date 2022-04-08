STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 6.18 crore properties of PCH Group in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

A money laundering case was registered against Balvinder Singh by CBI and the ED initiated an investigation based on the complaint. 

Published: 08th April 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 6.18 crore in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in a loan fraud case against the PCH Group of companies and its director Balvinder Singh.

The ED had arrested Singh in the month of February for defrauding banks to the tune of Rs 370 crore. He was produced before the special court for ED cases in Hyderabad. A money laundering case was registered against Balvinder Singh by CBI and the ED initiated an investigation based on the complaint. 

Diverted funds to multiple shell companies

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the company procured loans and diverted the same in the form of funds to multiple bogus shell companies. "The ED has provisionally attached 11 properties located in Hyderabad & Bengaluru and having value of Rs 6.18 crore in the loan fraud case by Balvinder Singh and his M/s PCH Group of Companies and others (sic)," a release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate PCH Group Balvinder Singh
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp