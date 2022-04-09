STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 held with 315 gram hash oil

In a joint operation, Bowenpally police and the West Zone Task Force personnel apprehended four persons and seized 315 grams of hash oil from them at Bowenpally late on Thursday. 

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Bowenpally police and the West Zone Task Force personnel apprehended four persons and seized 315 grams of hash oil from them at Bowenpally late on Thursday. Based on a tip off, the police teams started patrolling the area when four accused tried to escape. However, police chased and caught them.  According to North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi, the arrested were identified as Erva Bhavani Prasad, Kallam Sahith Reddy, Thotu Sai Kiran and Ganganaboina Vinay Kumar. Police also seized mobile phones, two bikes and some cash from the accused.

