Civic body to audit dilapidated buildings, may demolish some

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In pursuance of the instructions from the state government, the GHMC has decided to make an audit of the dilapidated buildings in the city and demolish them if necessary ahead of the onset of monsoon in June-July.

The GHMC Deputy City Planners and Assistant City Planners of GHMC Circles have been issued instructions that they should make a detailed survey for the identification of the dilapidated structures in their respective areas and submit a report to the engineering wing to assess their structural stability. To begin with, the owners of such buildings which have outlived their age would serve notices to vacate them or have them repaired and obtain structural safety certificates from the GHMC.

On receipt of a report from the Engineering Wing, the list of all dilapidated structures would be finalised in each circle duly verifying with the balance carried from the previous year. Then an action plan would be prepared for the demolition of such structures which are on the verge of collapse.

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao while reviewing subjects under municipal administration recently issued instructions to the officials to be prepared for the monsoon by taking up the work of identification of dilapidated structures. Last year, the officials identified about 618 of dilapidated structures, of which 201 buildings were demolished and sealed or had repairs done to 129 structures. The GHMC Zonal Commissioners will coordinate the action being initiated by their respective circles and ensure that action is initiated on all the structures.