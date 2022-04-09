Don’t demolish OGH building without prior permission: HC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government not to demolish any buildings of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) without its permission. During the course of the last day of hearing on batches of petitions for and against the demolition of the buildings, the State government has informed the court that it has constituted a committee with Engineer-in-Chief, R&B (Buildings) Department, Engineer-in-Chief, (Public Health), MAUD Department, Engineer-in-Chief, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department as members and Chief City Planner, GHMC as Member Convener to study the structural stability of the building and furnish a report.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the inclusion of the Director of IIT, Hyderabad (or his nominee), Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Hyderabad head (or his nominee) as members of the committee.