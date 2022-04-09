Goodbye, affordable fuel!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed and are currently at an all-time high. Right now, in Hyderabad, petrol is priced at Rs 119.49 per litre, while diesel is Rs 105.49. There is no respite for the common man with the prices only going up every day.

With everyone being affected by the rising fuel prices in the country, the city’s biker groups have cancelled their regular rides, IT employees are riding motorcycles in the blazing summer instead of cars, the government is planning to introduce e-vehicles for its officers, and cyclists say “it’s time to bring back bicycles.” Mayank Tiwari speaks to Hyderabadis about how they are cutting back on fuel consumption

Whenever we commute, we try and club all our work together. We plan and ensure that we do not have to go back and forth from any destination, whether it is school, work or shopping. We have always used bicycles, but even more so now we encourage our sons to cycle for small errands, rather than drive. If I go out with the girl gang, we ensure that we all don’t crisscross but take individual cars. We car pool

— Alicia Dubier, wife of Ian Dubier, area director of Taj Hotels, Hyderabad

We all know that the fuel price is hitting the roof every day. While it does not bother me much on a personal level, it is largely impacting the small and medium scale enterprises in the city. I am preparing a proposal to present to the State government shortly to introduce e-vehicles for the government officials to commute — it is the need of the hour. This way, we can explore electric vehicles and gradually adapt to them

— Jayesh Ranjan, IT& Industries Principal Secretary

I ride motorcycles as a hobby and never before had I set aside money to pursue this. Today, petrol is something that is on the account sheet. It’s disheartening to see the price hike for bikers who commute every day to work and delivery workers whose livelihood depends on motorcycles

— Jaiveer Rao, head of Jawa and Yezdi Club of Hyderabad (JAYCOH)

It is high time we got the bicycles out of the storeroom. It looks like fuel prices are not going to go down any time soon. I would not say you take your bicycle everywhere. But you can try something called active mobility(non-motorised transport based around human physical activity). If the distance is less than one kilometre, you can walk, if it is less than 5 km, you can cycle and if it’s more than that, you can use public transport

— Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad

I use to drive to office, but now the fuel prices are so high that I have started using my bike, even during this unbearable summer. I also fast every day (for Ramzan) and the ride to office has become even more of a herculean task

— Junaid Ahmed, techie

We have cancelled the bi-monthly bike trips, thanks to the increase in fuel price. Even when we plan at a later time, we will be forced to think twice as the fuel prices have skyrocketed. Considering the fuel price hike, we don’t know if we will plan rides any time soon

— Jai Bharathi, Moving Women Social Initiatives Foundation (MoWo)