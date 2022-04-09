House razed, cricketer stays at community hall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cricketer Bhogi Shravani, whose house was demolished by the GHMC, has approached the Tukaram Gate police seeking help but was told that it is a civil matter and the cops cant intervene. Shravani had been residing in the house with her father for over 20 years when the GHMC served notices that it was dilapidated and razed it on Thursday evening.

Inspector R. Yellappa said, “The property belongs to Shravani’s uncle Sudarshan who offered that piece of land in 1992. The family had been residing in that house from then on. Her mother passed away in 2016 and it is the two who has been since then.” Following the demolition, Shravani and her father are staying in the community hall adjacent to their home. According to the cricketer, she had got the house repaired but the officials declared it unsafe and demolished it. A source said that Shravani’s cousins want to take over the property.