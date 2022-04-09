STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

House razed, cricketer stays at community hall

According to the cricketer, she had got the house repaired but the officials declared it unsafe and demolished it.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cricketer Bhogi Shravani, whose house was demolished by the GHMC, has approached the Tukaram Gate police seeking help but was told that it is a civil matter and the cops cant intervene. Shravani had been residing in the house with her father for over 20 years when the GHMC served notices that it was dilapidated and razed it on Thursday evening.

Inspector R. Yellappa said, “The property belongs to Shravani’s uncle Sudarshan who offered that piece of land in 1992. The family had been residing in that house from then on. Her mother passed away in 2016 and it is the two who has been since then.” Following the demolition, Shravani and her father are staying in the community hall adjacent to their home. According to the cricketer, she had got the house repaired but the officials declared it unsafe and demolished it. A source said that Shravani’s cousins want to take over the property.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp