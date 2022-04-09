STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi leader Karne Srisailam passes away in Hyderabad

A native of Mahabubnagar town, Srisailam has been known for striving to preserve Hindu culture and protect ri-ghts and reservations of SCs. 

Published: 09th April 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi leader Karne Srisailam

National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi leader Karne Srisailam (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karne Srisailam (50), founder of National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi, passed away while undergoing treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

A native of Mahabubnagar town, Srisailam has been known for striving to preserve Hindu culture and protect rights and reservations of SCs. BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar expressed grief over the sudden demise of Srisailam.  

Terming him as a social reformer who has worked to eradicate inequalities in the society, Sanjay reminded that it was Srisailam who had made Aditya Parasari, a SC devotee to be carried on the shoulders of Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi Karne Srisailam NIMS Hospital
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp