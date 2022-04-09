National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi leader Karne Srisailam passes away in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karne Srisailam (50), founder of National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi, passed away while undergoing treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday evening.

A native of Mahabubnagar town, Srisailam has been known for striving to preserve Hindu culture and protect rights and reservations of SCs. BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar expressed grief over the sudden demise of Srisailam.

Terming him as a social reformer who has worked to eradicate inequalities in the society, Sanjay reminded that it was Srisailam who had made Aditya Parasari, a SC devotee to be carried on the shoulders of Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple.