STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

One dead, 20 fall ill after consuming 'polluted' water in Hyderabad's Guttala Begumpet

One person died and more than 20 others residing at Vaddera Basti in Guttala Begumpet fell sick allegedly after consuming contaminated water on Thursday.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One person died and more than 20 others residing at Vaddera Basti in Guttala Begumpet fell sick allegedly after consuming contaminated water on Thursday. Some of them have been hospitalised as their condition was severe.

However, the authorities have rejected the claims. The deceased has been identified as Bheemaiah. Expressing anguish over the situation, locals alleged that they had complained about receiving polluted water, but their grievances were not taken seriously.

When contacted, HMWS&SB officials said that the water supplied to Vaddera Basti is the same as surrounding areas like Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar and Kavuri Hills receive. They said, as many as 44 samples were collected from this locality in presence of QAT (quality assurance teams) and the local residents.

Chlorine 0.5 ppm was found in the water, which means that it is safe for consumption. A bacteriological test was also conducted and the primary results indicates that there is no bacteriological contamination in the water supplied to this locality. 

No need to panic

HMWS&SB has urged public not to panic as good quality water is being supplied in all areas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaddera Basti Guttala Begumpet Water poisoning
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp