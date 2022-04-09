One dead, 20 fall ill after consuming 'polluted' water in Hyderabad's Guttala Begumpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One person died and more than 20 others residing at Vaddera Basti in Guttala Begumpet fell sick allegedly after consuming contaminated water on Thursday. Some of them have been hospitalised as their condition was severe.

However, the authorities have rejected the claims. The deceased has been identified as Bheemaiah. Expressing anguish over the situation, locals alleged that they had complained about receiving polluted water, but their grievances were not taken seriously.

When contacted, HMWS&SB officials said that the water supplied to Vaddera Basti is the same as surrounding areas like Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar and Kavuri Hills receive. They said, as many as 44 samples were collected from this locality in presence of QAT (quality assurance teams) and the local residents.

Chlorine 0.5 ppm was found in the water, which means that it is safe for consumption. A bacteriological test was also conducted and the primary results indicates that there is no bacteriological contamination in the water supplied to this locality.

No need to panic

HMWS&SB has urged public not to panic as good quality water is being supplied in all areas