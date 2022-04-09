Pub raid: Decision on custody on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court hearing a petition by the Banjara Hills police seeking seven days custody of those arrested in the raid on the Pudding and Mink Pub on Sunday is expected to give its verdict on Monday. K Nageshwar, the inspector investigating the case, is optimistic about getting a favourable decision from the court.

“We filed the petition on Wednesday. The court heard us for two days and will pronounce its orders on Monday,” he said. The inspector said that the investigators are ready to grill the two accused since there is no physical evidence as yet whether drugs were consumed at the pub. The technical analysis of the CCTV footage from the pub are of not much help. A source revealed that the arguments in the court room got quite heated as the defence argued that the two accused are no way connected to the drugs case.

