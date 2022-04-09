When a snail sealed the deal

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a dusty afternoon in Vietnam in 2003. Andrew was at an Internet cafe, writing his yet-to-be-completed book. Suddenly, his Yahoo chat pops up with a message asking him what an Englishman was doing in their country. Intrigued, he responded that he was visiting some friends and the conversation kept going. Andrew and the ‘spy’ Van decide to meet for coffee, but destiny had other plans and he had to leave for the UK.

Cut to 20 years later, Andrew is sitting in the living room of his aesthetically designed accommodation in Banjara Hills and he wants the A/C to be turned on. Van, after a little protest, lets him have his way in the hot summer of Hyderabad.

The word ‘love’ is laden with way too many emotions and memories. British Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Dr Andrew Fleming and his wife Van’s relationship emulates the weight, value and responsibility that this powerful emotion holds. In a candid chat with CE, the couple opens up about how cupid struck them in Vietnam, the sweet clash of their cultures, the beauty of their upbringing impacting their parenting styles and many other revelations.

pics: vinay madapu

A couple of cross-border meetings, walks, coffees and hundreds of emails and calls later, Andrew and Van, who were afraid of being “left on the shelf” (they laugh), knew that marriage was the obvious next step. Van vividly remembers the exact moment she knew she would marry this man not from her land. “We were walking and talking, and Andrew’s attention suddenly diverted to a snail on the pavement.

He bent down and gently tapped on it, prompting it to withdraw into its shell. He then picked the little creature up and placed it on the grass. I asked him why he had to tap on the shell and he said because the snail would feel safe. That’s when it hit me — if he could be this kind to a voiceless being, how much more care would he treat me with! And my decision proved right,” she shares.

Andrew stops sipping on his cold coffee to reveal he has learnt of this only now! He shares how Van swept him off his feet. “I always knew I did not want to marry a woman from the UK. So, when I came across Van, the warmth, humility and love she showed swept me off my feet. She’s clearly the smarter one of the two of us, academically too. But the sacrifices she has made for me, the children and even my father are countless. She even says she loves football, but I highly doubt that (laughs). She has done and does more than I could have asked her and for that, I’m ever grateful,” he says, holding her hand and looking into her eyes.

Andrew and Van’s marriage enjoys the beautiful blend of two very different cultures and they wear it as a badge of pride. “While we do have a lot in common — from our love for long walks, travelling, meeting people, encouraging young lives and more — we do come from different backgrounds and have different opinions. Despite it all, over time, we have learnt to test, try and compromise our way through. Van, too, has been very forgiving and understanding,” he says. Van jumps to add that she has got more than what she signed up for: “I was surprised by his understanding of space and how he finds ways to accommodate my conservative ideas of parenting, etc.”

Their children — two sons — are the perfect example of such an upbringing. “My older son is brilliant with his academics, he wanted to be a pilot and is now studying economics in the UK. The younger one is more like me; interested in a lot of other things and figuring things out,” Andrew shares.

Ask them what is the one thing they enjoy doing together and Andrew replies, “We try to be there for each other, I love it when she accompanies me to my work, parties etc. She gets to see and appreciate what I do. Apart from that, we travel as much as we can, we had made a brief visit to the Golden Temple recently and loved every bit of it. We also love our badminton matches.”

But it is Van’s answer that wins our hearts. She says with the brightest smile, “I love that one hour we have to each other after a tiring day, where we sit next to each other, doing the most mundane things, like prepping for bed or checking updates on social media — it is the most beautiful of times. Sometimes, we don’t even have to talk, just being next to each other in silence — that’s my favourite thing to do with him.”

