Bus overturns, passengers escape with minor injuries

An Orange Travels bus overturned at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Published: 10th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Orange Travels bus overturned at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district in the wee hours of Saturday. There were 27 passengers on board the air-conditioned bus at the time of the incident.

The bus bound for Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh started from Hyderabad at around 11 pm on Friday. Around 3.15 am, the bus was on the Miryalaguda bypass road near Hanumanpet when the driver lost control and the bus overturned. Police said the passengers received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid. Police said rash driving could have led to the accident. Suspecting that rash driving could have led to the accident, the police registered a case against the bus driver and started the investigation.

