Hyderabad: Lecturer hangs herself after tiff with husband

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ch Poornima, a 38-year-old woman who worked as a lecturer in a reputed private college in the city, died by suicide, due to alleged harassment by her husband Ch Kashi, who works for a pharma company, at Balanagar. Police have registered a case against Kashi. The couple got married in 2004 and has two sons. On Friday morning, the duo quarrelled. On Saturday morning, she was found hanging at their home.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).